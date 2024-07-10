ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$61.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATS. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

TSE:ATS opened at C$44.01 on Friday. ATS has a 1-year low of C$41.12 and a 1-year high of C$64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current year.

About ATS

(Get Free Report

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.