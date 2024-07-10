ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$61.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

ATS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark lowered their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of ATS opened at C$44.01 on Friday. ATS has a one year low of C$41.12 and a one year high of C$64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.86.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$791.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts expect that ATS will post 2.2395626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

