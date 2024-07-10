AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 300,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,101 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 620.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,919,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after buying an additional 3,375,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

