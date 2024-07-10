Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

