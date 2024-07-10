Avista (NYSE:AVA) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) Financial Comparison

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Avista shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avista shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avista and Alternus Clean Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avista $1.75 billion 1.51 $171.18 million $2.41 14.07 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.48 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Avista has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avista and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avista 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avista presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.24%. Given Avista’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avista is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Avista and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avista 9.96% 7.65% 2.49% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Avista has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avista beats Alternus Clean Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in the supply of electricity to customers in Montana; and wholesale purchase and sale of electricity and natural gas. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, wind, and solar generation facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it supplied retail electric services to approximately 416,000 customers; and retail natural gas services to approximately 381,000 customers. The company also operates five hydroelectric generation facilities with capacity of 102.7 MW; and four diesel generating facilities with a capacity of 107.5 MW. It also engages in venture fund investments, real estate investments, and other investments. Avista Corporation was incorporated in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

