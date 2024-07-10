Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

ACLS opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $12,258,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

