Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZUL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Azul will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Azul by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

