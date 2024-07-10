Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDGI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.31.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$30.05 and a 52 week high of C$51.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. In related news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Also, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

