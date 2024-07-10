Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Baidu were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Baidu by 12.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 174,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average is $103.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.08 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC reduced their target price on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.64.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

