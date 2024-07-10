Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

