Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 53,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

