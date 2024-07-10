Bank of America Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 207,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,727. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

