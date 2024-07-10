BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

BankUnited has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BankUnited to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $508.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

