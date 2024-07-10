Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Barclays Stock Performance

BCS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Barclays by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Barclays by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

