Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,830 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.