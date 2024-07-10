Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Down 0.4%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,693.15 and last traded at $1,693.15. Approximately 12 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,700.00.

Barry Callebaut Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,672.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1,545.83.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

