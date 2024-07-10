Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) vs. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Financial Analysis

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -431.16% Bavarian Nordic A/S 14.74% 15.54% 10.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.19 million ($0.32) -1.07 Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 2.05 $214.20 million $0.63 14.22

Risk & Volatility

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis; and for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, as well as for other neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. The company has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Chile, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.