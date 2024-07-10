Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

