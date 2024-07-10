Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Trading Down 4.6%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 103,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 99,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Bear Creek Mining Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project, which consists of thirteen mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and the Mercedes Gold Mine project that consists of 43 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

