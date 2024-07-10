BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $152.50 Price Target at Bank of America

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $180.00 to $152.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BGNE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $144.53 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $225.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,089. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BeiGene

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.