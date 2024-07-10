BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) Trading Up 7.5%

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $75.24. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

BEO Bancorp Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, money market, time deposits, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

