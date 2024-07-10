BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $37,122,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,700 shares of company stock worth $7,034,552. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

