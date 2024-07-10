BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 1.6%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 46,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 68,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHGE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 19.59% of BiomX as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

