BioNTech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,757 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 74% compared to the typical volume of 2,154 call options.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BioNTech by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.02 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

