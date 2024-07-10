Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bit Digital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

BTBT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Bit Digital has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $289.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 4.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 165,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

