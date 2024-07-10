Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 6.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.34. 1,044,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,672,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

