Bitfarms’ (BITF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.30 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Bitfarms stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bitfarms will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 58.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,975,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,179,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 599,506 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,126,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 677,799 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 51.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,606,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 885,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

