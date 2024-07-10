Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 141,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $265.44 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.01. The company has a market capitalization of $485.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

