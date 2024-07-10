BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Down 0.2%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.21 and last traded at C$23.24. Approximately 377,222 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,030% from the average daily volume of 17,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.29.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.82.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.
