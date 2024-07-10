BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 8,696 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 129,543 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $2,409,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 91.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.77 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

