BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 169.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,591 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Lazard were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

