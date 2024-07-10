BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 45,461 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

