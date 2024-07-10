BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Robert Half worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

