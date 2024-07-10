BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 778,697.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,053 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.37% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 54,315 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,052,000 after purchasing an additional 360,046 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

