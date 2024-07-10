BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EGP opened at $173.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.75 and a 52 week high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

