BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $256.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

