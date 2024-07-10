BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 555.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

ARES opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $19,791,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,315 shares of company stock worth $132,164,160. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.36.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

