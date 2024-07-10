Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,977.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,820.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,648.41. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,637.00 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,914.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

