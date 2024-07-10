Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,914.00.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,977.48 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,637.00 and a 12 month high of $4,040.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,820.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,648.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.