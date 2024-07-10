BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 56,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 26,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,905,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 71,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.