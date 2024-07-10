BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Up 9.8%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.05). Approximately 892,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a PE ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.58.

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

