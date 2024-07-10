BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRCC

BRC Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE BRCC opened at $5.76 on Friday. BRC has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BRC had a positive return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRC will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BRC by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.