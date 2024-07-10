Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($3.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 262 ($3.36) to GBX 259 ($3.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Down 0.7 %

About Bridgepoint Group

BPT opened at GBX 237 ($3.04) on Tuesday. Bridgepoint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.85). The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,641.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.96.

Bridgepoint Group plc is private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, lower mid cap, small cap, growth capital and buyouts investment. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

