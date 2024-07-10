Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 5,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.
