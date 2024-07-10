Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 5,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Bright Minds Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRUG Free Report ) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Bright Minds Biosciences worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Further Reading

