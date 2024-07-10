Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $76.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,714 shares of company stock worth $3,637,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

