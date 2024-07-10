Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,315 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,080 ($13.83) to GBX 1,315 ($16.84) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.53) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 1,262 ($16.16) on Tuesday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 770 ($9.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,287 ($16.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,019.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 909.18. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,474.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,274.51%.

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.06), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($176,497.91). In the last three months, insiders have bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $44,492. 6.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

