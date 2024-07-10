Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.
Several research firms recently commented on BNL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.
BNL opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
