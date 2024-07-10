Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms recently commented on BNL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,170,000 after acquiring an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,651,000 after acquiring an additional 448,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after acquiring an additional 686,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,509 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNL opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 120.83%.

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

