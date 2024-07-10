Brokerages Set Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Target Price at $4.13

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Angi by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Angi by 469.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.01 on Friday. Angi has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.