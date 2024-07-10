Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $206.89

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after purchasing an additional 341,332 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $208.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

