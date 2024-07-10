Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

BCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,734.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,734.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

